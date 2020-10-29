Hamilton gives police chief oversight of fire companies, rescue squads

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Township Committee passed an ordinance at its Monday, Oct. 19, meeting that expands the power of the police chief to also oversee emergency management and the township’s rescue squads and fire companies in addition to his role heading the police department.
Township resident and former committeeman and Mayor John Percy questioned the action. “In lieu of recent events we feel that more oversight is needed,” Township Administrator Arch Liston said. “This makes it clear that the chief is in charge.”
Liston was referring to the recent arrest of officials of the Mizpah Fire Company on theft charges. The township has five fire companies.
Liston also addressed another question by Percy related to the chief’s role. “It is administrative, not organizational,” he said. “The chief will establish policies for stricter financial controls.”
“This also solidifies the chain of command,” township solicitor Robert Sandman said.
Under the ordinance, the chief of police shall regularly, or as directed, meet with the appropriate authority to discuss issues and/or recommendations as it may pertain to public safety and emergency services in the township.
“Who is the appropriate authority,” Percy asked.
“That is our township administrator,” Mayor Art Schenker said.
“The safety of our residents and the visitors to our township is paramount to the Township Committee and me,” police Chief Greg Ciambrone said. “The change to the ordinance giving me administrative oversight of all public safety and emergency services will ensure that all residents and visitors are provided the very best service no matter where they live or visit in the township. This will be done through transparency and standardization of equipment and training making sure that everyone in the public safety community is utilizing best practices whether it be police, fire, EMS, or emergency management while enhancing our fiscal responsibility to our taxpayers.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!