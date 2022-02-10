Hamilton Committee appoints new township administrator

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — By a vote of 4-1 the Township Committee appointed Joseph Kostecki II to serve as the new township administrator at its meeting on Monday. The appointment is effective March 7. Committeeman Carl Pitale was the lone dissenter.
Kostecki has served as borough administrator/municipal clerk for South Toms River since 2013. He has more than 10 years of New Jersey municipal government experience.
“The township is extremely pleased to be able to bring on an individual with his experience as our township administrator,” Mayor Charles Cain said. “His areas of expertise are in financial management, purchasing, collective bargaining, personnel and redevelopment.”
“Joe’s wide-range of experience will be very beneficial to our residents,” Deputy Mayor Richard Cheek said. “Working in a smaller community exposed him to all facets of local government.”
Kostecki, a resident of Stafford Township, has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Rutgers University and a master’s degree in public administration from Penn State. He currently serves on the Executive Committee of the New Jersey Municipal Management Association.
He also serves on the New Jersey League of Municipalities Legislative Committee which provides access to all state legislators. For the past eight years he has served on Sustainable Jersey’s Public Information and Engagement Task Force, a role embraced by Township Committeewoman Judy Link.
“His involvement with Sustainable Jersey will be valuable for the growth of Hamilton Township’s Green Team,” she said.
Kostecki’s annual salary will be $145,000.
Pitale cited a recent story online about Kostecki for his reason to vote against the appointment. Following the meeting, Pitale cited a meeting in which Kostecki got into a verbal argument with a representative from the South Toms River PBA over contract negotiations.
According to Kostecki, the issue has been resolved.
“Both sides have amicably decided to move forward with negotiations,” he said. “We are hopeful to finalize the negotiations in the near future.”
Former Egg Harbor Township Administrator Peter Miller has served as the interim administrator since June 7 of last year. The governing body appointed Joseph Galdo to the position on Oct. 18, but he subsequently decided not to accept the position.
Also at the meeting, Robert Williams was appointed to serve as the deputy chief financial officer at a salary of $90,000. Both appointments are pending following successful completion of a criminal background check and employment physical/drug screening.