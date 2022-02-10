Hamilton Committee appoints new township administrator

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — By a vote of 4-1 the Township Committee appointed Joseph Kostecki II to serve as the new township administrator at its meeting on Monday. The appointment is effective March 7. Committeeman Carl Pitale was the lone dissenter.

Kostecki has served as borough administrator/municipal clerk for South Toms River since 2013. He has more than 10 years of New Jersey municipal government experience.

“The township is extremely pleased to be able to bring on an individual with his experience as our township administrator,” Mayor Charles Cain said. “His areas of expertise are in financial management, purchasing, collective bargaining, personnel and redevelopment.”

“Joe’s wide-range of experience will be very beneficial to our residents,” Deputy Mayor Richard Cheek said. “Working in a smaller community exposed him to all facets of local government.”

Kostecki, a resident of Stafford Township, has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Rutgers University and a master’s degree in public administration from Penn State. He currently serves on the Executive Committee of the New Jersey Municipal Management Association.