Hamilton awarded $10,000 Sustainable Communities Grant for resiliency

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The township was awarded a $10,000 grant to support an open space and resiliency project.
This funding is provided as part of Atlantic City Electric's Sustainable Communities Grant program, which was launched earlier this year to support open space preservation, improvements to parks and recreation resources, environmental conservation and innovative community resiliency projects. Atlantic City Electric, together with its program administrator Sustainable Jersey, has chosen 11 local municipalities to receive $75,000.
Sea Grant, through Rutgers Cooperative Extension Water Resources Program, offered an additional $5,000 to the project. Rutgers will develop an impervious cover assessment, green infrastructure action plan, and a green infrastructure strategic plan for Hamilton Township. Sustainability Advisors also included $2,000 for online education and curriculum.
Mayor Art Schenker said officials were pleased that the township was selected to receive a 2020 Sustainable Communities Resiliency Grant, funded by Atlantic City Electric.
“We have a strong commitment to protecting and preserving the environment in the communities we serve. Through our new Sustainable Communities Grant Program, we are helping our communities conserve critical open space, support recreational opportunities and build resilience in the face of a changing climate," said Melissa Lavinson, senior vice president of governmental and external affairs for Pepco Holdings. "I commend our community partners and our local leaders for their commitment to sustainability and for the innovative ideas and projects that we are so proud to support. Because we know that healthy environments equal healthy communities"
"These grants will encourage municipalities to complete important environmental stewardship and resiliency projects that will make our communities better. Funding sustainability initiatives at the local level will have a ripple effect that will benefit us all," said Randall Solomon, executive director of Sustainable Jersey.
Interested organizations can learn more about the Sustainable Communities Grant Program and how to submit a grant request at atlanticcityelectric.com/SustainableCommunities.
