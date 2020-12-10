Hamilton awarded $10,000 Sustainable Communities Grant for resiliency

This funding is provided as part of Atlantic City Electric's Sustainable Communities Grant program, which was launched earlier this year to support open space preservation, improvements to parks and recreation resources, environmental conservation and innovative community resiliency projects. Atlantic City Electric, together with its program administrator Sustainable Jersey, has chosen 11 local municipalities to receive $75,000.

“We have a strong commitment to protecting and preserving the environment in the communities we serve. Through our new Sustainable Communities Grant Program, we are helping our communities conserve critical open space, support recreational opportunities and build resilience in the face of a changing climate," said Melissa Lavinson, senior vice president of governmental and external affairs for Pepco Holdings. "I commend our community partners and our local leaders for their commitment to sustainability and for the innovative ideas and projects that we are so proud to support. Because we know that healthy environments equal healthy communities"