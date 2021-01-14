Greater Egg Harbor Regional HS District Superintendent John Keenan retires

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — John Keenan, who has served as the superintendent of the Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District, officially retired Dec. 31. The district includes three schools, Absegami High School in Galloway Township, Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City and Oakcrest High School in Hamilton Township. Oakcrest High School Principal James Reina was recently selected by the district board of education to replace him.
A retirement ceremony was held for Keenan at Oakcrest High School on Wednesday, Dec. 16. Board members, administrators and staff members stopped by to offer their recollections and gratitude to the outgoing school chief. A video produced by school secretary Luz Pestritto looped in the school board meeting room where refreshments, including a cake bearing Keenan’s likeness, were provided.
During the ceremony, Keenan was presented with a gift.
“When I started working here John had a little hand bell that he would ring when he visited all three schools on the same day,” said Susan Romeo, administrative assistant to the superintendent. “One year for Christmas Luz Pestritto bought him the big bell so he'd have a real bell to ring. It was mountable but he never mounted it and kept it on top of our filing cabinets and still rang it when he went to all three schools in one day. We wanted to engrave it for him but couldn't find anywhere that could do it and someone came up with the idea to have it mounted on a plaque so he could keep it as a memento.”
Keenan listed some of the projects that he is proud to have accomplished during his tenure. Among those are: helping unify the district and provide consistency and financial stability during an economic downturn in Atlantic County; doubling the number of dual enrollment classes culminating with students having the opportunity to earn an associates degree when graduating high school; opening an Alternative High School; being the first comprehensive high school to start a Firefighter One training program allowing young adults to join local fire departments; providing free PSAT's for all sophomores and juniors and providing free SAT's for all juniors and seniors.
Keenan is also credited for leading the way for a successful referendum in 2015 completely renovating Oakcrest High School with new HVAC and air conditioning and establishing effective security for all three schools while upgrading the network and technology infrastructure.
“We also completed a solar project saving the taxpayers $14 million over the next 15 years while providing a new roof to Absegami High School at no cost to the taxpayers,” he said.
“Mr. Keenan was a man dedicated to this district and the idea of public education as a pathway to opportunity,” Reina said. “He modeled a tremendous work ethic for all of us, and believed as our leader, he needed to be here whenever any of us were. It appeared he was always here, always working. He changed the conversations we had, he pressed for answers, he made us all more focused as administrators.”
“I have learned a great deal over the last six-plus years; there will always be a Keenan-voice in my head as an administrator. I am thankful for the confidence he expressed in me during our transition. It is greatly appreciated,” Reina said.
Keenan plans to relocate to Delaware and is not ready to plop into a rocking chair anytime soon. “I made the right career choice,” he said. “I am strongly considering returning to the classroom to teach social studies. I love kids, parents and teachers.”