Ghana native opens 'dream' gym in Hamilton Township

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Eight years ago, David Boateng left Ghana in Western Africa to pursue his dreams in the United States. On Saturday, his main dream came true with the opening of Legends Fitness + Boxing, a new gym that has opened in the Festival Mall in Hamilton Township.

Boateng is a former welterweight boxer who then became a powerlifter in his native country. In his latter role he went on to become Mr. Ghana as well as Mr. West Africa in 2010.

When he emigrated to the United States he became a dealer at four casinos in Atlantic City. He also worked at Atilis Gym in Egg Harbor Township.

“My plan was to work hard and save money in order to realize my dream of opening a gym,” he said. “I didn’t want to depend on the government for help.

“When I saw that this site was available, I immediately expressed an interest.”

The building where his business opened was perfectly laid out as it was the site of the former Anytime Fitness location.