Egg Harbor City Council endorses plan for community center

EGG HARBOR CITY — Following a presentation by Egg Harbor Township Police Activities Executive Director Hector Tavarez, the Egg Harbor City Council unanimously voted to endorse his proposal to build a community center in the city.

“I was born in Hammonton and grew up in Mullica Township,” Tavarez said. “I also played football for the Crusaders before moving on to play at Oakcrest High School. For 20 years I have wanted to do a project like this to benefit the residents of Egg Harbor City and Mullica Township to give back to this community.”

Tavarez envisions building a 12,000 square foot facility with a 2,000 square foot mezzanine.

“It will be a pole barn type of building similar to one of the buildings at our property in Egg Harbor Township,” he said. “It would be suitable for uses such as basketball, pickleball and volleyball.”

“We plan to meet with school officials to find out what programs we can include to benefit the students. One program that is mandatory is Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (S.T.E.M.). We have that at our Egg Harbor Township facility and members of our Robotics Club recently became state champions.”

The site he has in mind is a vacant field next to the tennis courts at the Key Rec complex at the corner of Chicago Avenue and Diesterweg Street. “The board members of Key Rec voted to support the project,” Mayor Lisa Jiampetti said.

The city owns the land but provides a ten-year lease to Rey Rec to run its sports programs. The organization has agreed to give up its lease if the building is constructed.

“Once the building is built, the PAL will own the land and building,” Tavarez said. “We will hire a facilities director and possibly some part-time workers. Hopefully the director will be someone from this community.”

Tavarez added that they plan to construct the building and parking lot and handle the costs for lighting, landscaping and water and sewer hookups. They will also seek to include solar panels if permitted.

“We can construct this building for about $250 per square foot,” Tavarez said. “If local government did it, it would cost about $800 a square foot.”

“Your city qualifies for many grant opportunities which can be used for the construction of the building.”

City Councilman Mason Wright has headed the Crusaders organization for many years. “I have been shooting for a facility like this for 16 years,” he said. “It’s a place we need for basketball games and an indoor site to train baseball players before their season starts.”

Tavarez added that the facility would also serve as a site for a summer camp for city children.

The next step is for the organization to make a presentation to the Egg Harbor City Land Use Board. A date for that presentation has not yet been set.