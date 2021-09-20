American Legion Post 158 hosts annual Egg Harbor City 9/11 ceremony

Following a prayer by Rev. James Peterson of the Emmanuel Church and comments from EHC Mayor Lisa Jiampetti, American Legion State Vice Commander Tom Messina provided the keynote address.

Messina gave a detailed account of the events on the tragic day. With her son Jayden alongside her, Sally Soloman also addressed the audience. She spoke about her husband, former EHC Police Officer Elwood who died two years ago from an illness related to volunteer work at Ground Zero.