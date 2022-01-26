Hamilton Committee honors John Percy for years of service

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Former mayor and longtime township volunteer John “Jack” Percy was recognized by the Hamilton Township Committee at its meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 18 for his years of dedicated service.
Mayor Charles Cain recited the many activities and accomplishments that Percy was involved in during his lifetime.
“Jack was elected to township committee in 1981, serving four consecutive terms until 1992 and he was selected by his fellow committee members to serve as deputy mayor in 1986 and 199l, and as mayor in 1982, 1989 and 1992,” Cain said. “He has selflessly volunteered his time, talents and leadership to serve the citizens of the community and work for the betterment of the Township of Hamilton in many capacities, including his many years with the Township’s Emergency Management Office, the Environmental Commission, the Strategic Planning Committee, as well as over 30 years service on the Planning Board.”
Percy also served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1956 during the Korean War and has been an active member of American Legion Post 254 and the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary.
In addition to those roles, Percy has served the citizens of the township for decades, including his tenure as the township’s treasurer and chief financial officer from 1972 to 1978, and as treasurer of the Hamilton Township School Board from 1972 to 1992.
“Although individuals who selflessly serve others often neither receive nor seek the thanks of the public, we take this opportunity to express our sincere and grateful appreciation for his remarkable service, and to offer our best wishes to him for continued success, happiness, and good health,” Cain said.
Percy thanked his wife of 67 years, Ruth, who was unable to attend the ceremony due to illness, and his children for their support. “They allowed me to do all this and always supported me,” he said. “They told me that if you don’t do this now, when will you ever do it?”
Percy then gathered up a bouquet of flowers to be presented to his wife at home in gratitude for her support.
Percy has three daughters, Linda, Karen and Carol and three grandchildren, Jeremy, Jennifer and Christopher.
“It’s been a long enjoyable ride,” he said. Many years ago, Harry Denmead advised me to return home after college. “I’m glad that I took that advice!”