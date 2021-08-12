'Gloves On The Ground' - gardening for healing

Damon Smith stepped on the sandy soil of Southern Iraq during “Operation Desert Storm” as an 18-year-old US Army Medic. His job was to save lives, and therefore he bore witness to what so many medics know; the horrible toll of war on humanity.
The combat took a psychological toll on PFC Smith in the form of the PTSD, or Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. He returned home to his shattered post-war world of night terrors, fits of rage, depression and thoughts of suicide. With a loving wife, support from friends and a chance to find some perspective, Damon has embarked on a fascinating new mission in the last few years focusing on healing through gardening and what he calls “Seed Justice”.
During his service, Damon treated injured local Iraqi people, often referred to as “collateral damage”. He was profoundly moved by the simple grace of sharing a meal of their making, even in the midst of such dire circumstances. He began to learn of the pride and determination of people in war-torn nations to keep their ancient heritage of seeds and food intact and alive.
This image of such devotion to soil, seed and harvest has stuck with Damon. He began to garden with that kind of reverence in mind nearly 20 years ago, sometimes finding solace in the middle of a frightful night by actually lying down between the garden rows.
Educating himself about the seed and food heritage around the world, Damon has found a handful of sources and contacts for what he calls “Conflict Seeds.” Respecting cultures, heritage seed stock and foods from past and present war regions like Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq, Japan, Korea, South Sudan, Palestine, Israel, Honduras, Vietnam and Native American tribes; Damon has been growing these wonderful vegetables, medicinal plants and flowers for a few years now; and this year was able to construct a model Peace and Unity Garden for these special, heirloom plants.
Appropriately, Gloves on the Ground and the central Healing Gardens and Conflict Seed initiatives started by Smith have become partnered with the Reed’s Organic Farm & Animal Sanctuary in Egg Harbor Township. The mission there, in addition to supplying healthy food and also the protection of animals, is to provide volunteer and employment opportunities to folks in need of a second chance in life from physical, mental, economic and legal hardships. “A Meaningful Purpose”, a foundation begun by local restauranteur Cookie Till of Steve and Cookies restaurant in Longport, is the hub of this community oriented effort. The regeneration of soil, seed and soul are key; consistent throughout with Damon’s journey to heal and be healed.
So, please read up on Damon Smith’s projects at glovesontheground.com and Facebook page. Within the website, Damon asks that you let him know what your healing garden experience has been and that you register your garden free of charge. His hope is to collect as many healing garden stories as he can from across the country and around the world. Gloves On The Ground is dedicated to being a guide to those who may be in need of direction to find that perhaps “missing piece” in their lives; a reverence and connection with the life-giving soil.
Damon’s work at Reed’s Organic Farm is supported at this time largely by the “A Meaningful Purpose” foundation. So, also go on their website and Facebook page to read more about their vision, work and partners, such as the Rodale Institute. If you would like to support Gloves On The Ground, please consider donating to the “A Meaningful Purpose” foundation, which in turn supports him. Also, please stop by at their posted hours to visit the animals and purchase some wonderful produce. Reed’s Organic Farm is located at 5075 Ridge Ave. in Egg Harbor Township.
Ask to speak to Damon Smith of Gloves On The Ground; chances are that he will be working in his garden there and willing to give you a tour that tells a vivid story of the triumph of humanity through sustainability of soil and seed.
