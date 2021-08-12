'Gloves On The Ground' - gardening for healing

Appropriately, Gloves on the Ground and the central Healing Gardens and Conflict Seed initiatives started by Smith have become partnered with the Reed’s Organic Farm & Animal Sanctuary in Egg Harbor Township. The mission there, in addition to supplying healthy food and also the protection of animals, is to provide volunteer and employment opportunities to folks in need of a second chance in life from physical, mental, economic and legal hardships. “A Meaningful Purpose”, a foundation begun by local restauranteur Cookie Till of Steve and Cookies restaurant in Longport, is the hub of this community oriented effort. The regeneration of soil, seed and soul are key; consistent throughout with Damon’s journey to heal and be healed.

So, please read up on Damon Smith’s projects at glovesontheground.com and Facebook page. Within the website, Damon asks that you let him know what your healing garden experience has been and that you register your garden free of charge. His hope is to collect as many healing garden stories as he can from across the country and around the world. Gloves On The Ground is dedicated to being a guide to those who may be in need of direction to find that perhaps “missing piece” in their lives; a reverence and connection with the life-giving soil.