GEHR job fair

The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District, encompassing Absegami, Cedar Creek and Oakcrest high schools, will host a job fair April 7 at Oakcrest High School in Mays Landing. Any local businesses recruiting for employment and would like to participate in the job fair should contact Christine Parker, news/media coordinator, at 609-909-2600, ext. 2740 or fill out the form at https://forms.gle/ dQirc1DVCPFPpJ2P8