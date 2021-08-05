Gateway Playhouse opening with performances "Oklahoma" and "The Pirates of Penzance'

SOMERS POINT—The excitement of opening night is around the corner at the historic Gateway Playhouse. The Gateway Summer Education Program, Gateway to the Arts will debut two classic musicals this month, “Oklahoma” and “The Pirates of Penzance.”
“Oklahoma” will open Friday, Aug. 6 with performances at 1 and 6 p.m. and again Saturday, Aug. 6 at the same times. The show features young actors who have been working on the show for six weeks. The boys and girls in the Rogers and Hammerstein show range in age from 9-13.
“The Pirates of Penzance” will open the following week, Saturday, Aug. 14 and Sunday, Aug. 15 with performances at 1 and 6 p.m. The young actors in the Gilbert and Sullivan classic range in age from 14-18. Both shows are directed by Phil Pallitto with Karen Cleighton handling the choreography and Claire Collins the vocals. The show also features two student interns handling the technical details, Gabby Shockley, of Egg Harbor Township, and Leah Gary, a theater major at Wagner College.
“This has been a very interesting and a very challenging summer program but the kids are really amazing,” said Director Phil Pallitto. “With all of the restrictions of COVID, we had to change things a bit to meet all CDC recommendations. Teaching kids singing and vocals while masked presents some challenges but the kids are embracing it.”
Pallitto said the kids in the show seem to really appreciate everything about the camp and preparing for the show. “I really feel like they are enjoying it so much because they were not able to do this for more than a year. So many of the schools cancelled their productions and the kids really missed it,” said the director.
Everyone who enrolled in the Gateway Summer Education Program, Gateway to the Arts secured a sole in the show. Those who wanted a lead role had to tryout for the part. The leads are double cast in “Oklahoma” and include Jacob Pearlman, of Egg Harbor Township, who will play Will. Juliette Novasack, of Linwood, is Annie. Felicia Amos, of Estell Manor, is Aunt Eller. The part of Curly is played by Christian Hornig-Finneran, of Margate. The other Aunt Eller is Meghan Howard, of Egg Harbor Township. The part of Laurie is played by Anna Adamchak, of Egg Harbor Township, and also playing Laurie is Samantha Friedman, of Egg Harbor Township. Johnnie DeRichie, of Northfield will play Will. Curley will be played by Patrick Mularz, of Egg Harbor Township, and Julianna Brummett, of Linwood will be Annie.
The other challenge the group faced; this is the first production since the fire in January of last year destroyed the Gateway Theater costumes. Pallitto said the community was great in donating items, some other community theater groups and high schools loaned costumes along with families making costumes and hitting thrift shops to put together some great outfits for both casts.
Pallitto said he is excited for the performances. Gateway Playhouse has 220 seats and there are currently not restrictions on seating. “We are hoping friends and family in the community will come out and see our two fantastic musicals. The kids have really worked hard and are super excited to put what they have learned up on the stage for everyone to enjoy.”
Tickets for both Oklahoma and Pirates of Penzance are $15 and available at the Gateway Playhouse or online at www.gatewaybythebay.org
IF YOU GO:
Gateway Playhouse
738 Bay Avenue, Somers Point
Tickets at $15
OKLAHOMA: Aug. 6 and 7 performances at 1 and 6 p.m.
PIRATES OF PENZANCE: Aug. 14 and 15 performances at 1 and 6 p.m.