WWII ace Sidney Hewitt

In the cockpit of this P-47 “Thunderbolt” is Sidney Hirst Hewett, born on Belmar Avenue in Galloway Township. Lieutenant Hewett flew 112 combat missions but was then shot down behind enemy lines and taken prisoner. He was a POW for almost a year before being returned to the USA. He spent a few weeks recuperating in an Atlantic City hotel-turned-hospital before marrying his sweetheart in Egg Harbor Township. Years later, Sidney visited Germany and met the German pilot who had shot him down but then chose not to kill him.