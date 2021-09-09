 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WWII ace Sidney Hewitt
0 comments
HISTORIC GALLOWAY

WWII ace Sidney Hewitt

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In the cockpit of this P-47 “Thunderbolt” is Sidney Hirst Hewett, born on Belmar Avenue in Galloway Township. Lieutenant Hewett flew 112 combat missions but was then shot down behind enemy lines and taken prisoner. He was a POW for almost a year before being returned to the USA. He spent a few weeks recuperating in an Atlantic City hotel-turned-hospital before marrying his sweetheart in Egg Harbor Township. Years later, Sidney visited Germany and met the German pilot who had shot him down but then chose not to kill him.

The Galloway Township Historical Museum honors the servicemen of all forces, military and civil. Come see their artifact displays on Saturdays, open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Galloway Township

Historic Galloway

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to lea…

Historic Galloway
Galloway Township

Historic Galloway

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to lea…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News