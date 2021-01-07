Virtual and in-person events, tours at Stockton during January

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University has scheduled several live virtual recruitment events in January to assist prospective freshmen and transfer students in learning more about the university.

Virtual tours of the Campus Center, Academic wing, housing and Lake Fred, led by student ambassadors, have also been added to Stockton’s Admissions website to provide a taste of life on campus. The tours are led by students Bailey Farrell, of Toms River, Patrick Kelleher, of Northfield, and Ashley Cody and Lesley Camilo from Passaic.

“The best way to learn about a college is to visit,” said Stockton Chief Enrollment Management Officer Robert Heinrich. “While we continue to offer single-family in-person campus tours Monday through Saturday, we also want to give prospective students who may not be able to travel right now a chance to meet us virtually and learn more about Stockton.”

The upcoming virtual Admissions events:

• Monday, Jan. 11, 5-6 p.m.: The Value of a Stockton Experience, hosted by students in the Admissions Ambassadors program. Admissions counselors will also be on hand from 5:30 to 6 p.m. to answer questions and assist with the application process.