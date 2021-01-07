Virtual and in-person events, tours at Stockton during January

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University has scheduled several live virtual recruitment events in January to assist prospective freshmen and transfer students in learning more about the university.
Virtual tours of the Campus Center, Academic wing, housing and Lake Fred, led by student ambassadors, have also been added to Stockton’s Admissions website to provide a taste of life on campus. The tours are led by students Bailey Farrell, of Toms River, Patrick Kelleher, of Northfield, and Ashley Cody and Lesley Camilo from Passaic.
“The best way to learn about a college is to visit,” said Stockton Chief Enrollment Management Officer Robert Heinrich. “While we continue to offer single-family in-person campus tours Monday through Saturday, we also want to give prospective students who may not be able to travel right now a chance to meet us virtually and learn more about Stockton.”
The upcoming virtual Admissions events:
• Monday, Jan. 11, 5-6 p.m.: The Value of a Stockton Experience, hosted by students in the Admissions Ambassadors program. Admissions counselors will also be on hand from 5:30 to 6 p.m. to answer questions and assist with the application process.
• Tuesday, Jan. 12, 5-6 p.m.: Learn about available financial aid from 5-5:30 p.m., then map out a plan to earn your degree from 5:30-6 p.m.
• Wednesday, Jan. 13, 5-6 p.m.: Staff and students will share life in campus housing from 5-5:30 p.m. and dining options will be shared from 5:30-6 p.m.
• Thursday, Jan. 14, 6-7 p.m.: Bring questions to a live Q&A session with admissions counselors.
• Thursday, Jan. 14, 7 p.m.: Network with student ambassadors to create a vision board for your goals in 2021. Bring paper, magazines, scissors and glue, and an open mind about your future.
• Thursday, Jan. 28: 7 p.m.: Still undecided? Zoom in to learn more about Stockton and get help with how to apply.
• Thursday, Feb. 11, 7 p.m.: We’re Still in this Together! Student ambassadors will share resources and tips on how to meet challenges and achieve goals by setting a healthy school/family/life balance.
Considering community college? Set up a personal appointment with a transfer coordinator to discuss Stockton’s dual admission Transfer Pathways program, which allows you to start at a New Jersey community college, then seamlessly transfer to Stockton to complete your four-year degree.
Come visit the campus. Single family tours are available Monday through Saturday. Admissions counselors can also assist with application and financial aid questions.