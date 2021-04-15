Vets meet for regional standdown

On April 9, 2021, the Atlantic City Regional Standdown was in full swing, where many different vendors came out to help the veterans get the resources they need.

Homeless Veterans are not forgotten in New Jersey. The Atlantic City regional Standdown is a multi-organization service and support effort for our homeless veterans and their families. The Steering Committee consists of, in alphabetical order: American Red Cross, Camden Catholic Charities, Citizens/Veterans Advisory Council of Cape May County, N.J. Departments of the DAV, the American Legion, and the VFW; and supported by the N.J. Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, MyVA Community of South Jersey, N.J. state Parole Board and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.