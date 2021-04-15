 Skip to main content
Vets meet for regional standdown
Vets meet for regional standdown

041521_gal_standdown

On April 9, 2021, the Atlantic City Regional Standdown was in full swing, where many different vendors came out to help the veterans get the resources they need.

Homeless Veterans are not forgotten in New Jersey. The Atlantic city regional Standdown is a multi-organization service and support effort for our homeless veterans and their families. The Steering Committee consists of (alphabetical order): American Red Cross, Camden Catholic Charities, Citizens/Veterans Advisory Council of Cape May County, NJ Departments’ of the DAV, The American Legion, and VFW; and supported by the NJ Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, MyVA Community of South Jersey, NJ State Parole Board and the VA. A multi-county transportation plan is being planned to accommodate most of our neediest of veterans.

Pic (L-R) Bob Looby, Retired Marine from Absecon 9462, Norm Wiener, chief of staff, Barbara Wiener Auxillary Chair of Veterans and Family Services and Brian wiener, NJ state commander.

 Cathy Jaggard / provided

