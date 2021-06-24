 Skip to main content
Veterans groups celebrate Flag Day
Veterans groups celebrate Flag Day

flag day

Charles Knutson, Brian Wells and Jamie Lee are a part of the Military Funeral Honor Guard Last Salute.

 CATHY JAGGARD, provided

The Galloway Elks Lodge 2845, Absecon VFW Post 9462 and Auxiliary, Military Funeral Honor Guard Last Salute and the Blue Star mothers joined efforts at Veterans Memorial Park at Glenn by the Bay in Galloway Township for a Flag Day ceremony on June 14.

The presentation featured a history lesson of the many different flags that flew representing the nation before the current red, white and blue design was adopted.

In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson issued a proclamation that officially established June 14 as Flag Day. On Aug. 3, 1949, National Flag Day was established by an Act of Congress. However, Flag Day is not an official federal holiday. The day commemorates the adoption of the flag of the United States on June 14, 1777, by the resolution of the Second Continental Congress. The United States Army also celebrates the U.S. Army's birthday on this date.

