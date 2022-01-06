 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Toys For Tots toy drive
Toys For Tots toy drive

Galloway Township-based Cape Atlantic Marine Corps League collected and distributed toys to children in the South Jersey area during the holidays. The event at Hard Rock Casino on Dec. 14 was one of several events where local businesses collected toys. The Cape Atlantic Marine Corp distributed over 10,000 toys to over 1,700 families.

