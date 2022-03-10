Tickets now on sale for Absegami Drama Club's production of Disney’s 'The Little Mermaid'

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Absegami High School’s drama club The Emanon Players will present the Broadway musical version of the classic Disney animated film “The Little Mermaid” at 6:30 p.m. March 17 and 18, and also 1 and 6:30 p.m. March 19 at the school’s Performing Arts Center at 201 S. Wrangleboro Road. General admission tickets can be purchased in advance online at gamiemanonplayers.com.

In addition, the Absegami Emanon Drama Boosters will host a Little Mermaid meet and greet on Saturday, March 12 from 9 a.m. to noon in the Absegami High School cafeteria. The event will feature a goody bag, sneak previews from the production, a photo booth, opportunities to meet Ariel and all of her friends and a chance to win tickets to the show.

Admission is $10. For information and to RSVP to guarantee getting one of the goody bags, contact Ashley Winkler at awinkler@gehrhsd.net.