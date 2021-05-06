The Arc of Atlantic County Names Ashley Simons as new CFO

The Board of Directors of The Arc of Atlantic County has announced that Ashley Simons has been named chief financial officer, effective April 1.

Simons started with The Arc of Atlantic County in 2009 as an accounts payable clerk, and held several other fiscal positions, being promoted throughout the years to eventually hold the position of senior accountant. She is responsible for overseeing all accounting, finances and budgeting for the organization’s $14M+ budget.

She holds a bachelor of science degree in accounting from the University of Phoenix.

“When I started with The Arc eleven years ago, I never expected it to change my life in the way it has. Having a family member with a developmental disability, I am aware how challenging the journey of identifying support and services can be,” Simons said. “It is my goal and passion as CFO to ensure that financially, The Arc of Atlantic County can continue to provide quality services to individuals of all ages with I/DD.”

The Arc of Atlantic County works to improve the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) in Atlantic County. Additionally, The Arc of Atlantic County provides support coordination services in Cape May, Cumberland and Ocean counties.