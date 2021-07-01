The American Legion Riders help five college-bound students

SOMERS POINT — Five recent high school graduates are somewhat more financially ready to head off to college thanks to some help from the American Legion Riders Post 352. The five were each awarded $1,000 scholarships from the Stephen J. Wolicki Scholarship Fund Monday, June 28 in Somers Point. The late Jo Carney, a Mainland Regional High School teacher and the organizer of the Support Our Troops Club and many veterans’ events was also honored with each of the scholarships.

The students were awarded the scholarships on the basis of an essay, “What Does the Veteran in Your Family Mean to You?” All of the applicants for the scholarship are children of veterans or the Sons of the American Legion. The recipients are; Bradley Jamison of Ocean City High School who is heading off to Bucknell University. Two other Ocean City graduates were also among the recipients: George Bryant who is attending Widener University and Giovanna Dattilo who will attend West Chester University. From Absegami High School, Michael Reitzel is headed to Stockton University and Riley Murray, a Mainland Regional High School graduate will attend the University of Maryland in the fall.