Take it easy for a healthier yard

There are rules that should be followed by landscape contractors for the application of these chemicals. But, when homeowners are do-it-yourselfers, often the packaging directions are ignored and the “more is better” theory is used, resulting in further contamination of the soil, water and air. Get your soil tested and determine what your soil is really suited to grow without dumping lots of chemicals on it. In my own case, it finally became apparent that our shady lawn spaces wanted to be moss, so we now have a wonderfully soft and colorful moss lawn! Also, see how water may lay in some places longer than others, indicating clues to various grades of soil health and tilth. A simple aeration roller may help to break up the compacted lawn substrate often found in yards with ride-on mower usage or other heavy traffic. Leaving grass clippings on the lawn is the best way to provide basic nutrition. A finely screened compost, either your own or store bought, can be topically applied to naturally nourish your soil. Don’t forget to LEAVE your LEAVES on your property in the fall, mulching them on site or with the town in the spring only. Next years’ crop of pollinators and many of their food sources overwinter with the leaf litter and in the stalks of many of your standing perennial plants. Trade in a little lawn size each season in favor of native ground covers, deep root warm season grasses, perennials, shrubs and bushes. Spring is the time to do the more intensive yard work, based on composting and mulching to constantly return your nutrient bounty back to the earth.