Take it easy for a healthier yard

When one tugs at a single thing, he finds it attached to the rest of the world — John Muir.
With fall upon us, it is time again to “plan your work” and “work your plan” regarding your yard. The truth is that you might consider a lot less work than you would normally plan on doing!
Following up on the quote from naturalist and explorer John Muir, it would be wise to transition to a healthy yard not only for yourself, but for the children, pets, neighbors, birds, bees and the microorganisms that make up the web of life that you find “when one tugs at a single thing" in nature.”
Yards are personal havens for recreation and rest. Chemical fertilizers and pesticides on lawns, gardens and planting beds risk the health of every living thing that inhabits those spaces. Three million tons of chemical fertilizers are applied to American lawns each year; many of them mixtures of herbicides/pesticides/fertilizers. These chemicals have been linked to cancers, Parkinson’s Disease, endocrine problems, asthma and thyroid diseases. Children, with their still-developing metabolic and immune systems, are more susceptible to problems related to exposure to these toxins. While playing in the yard, they inhale fumes and mists, roll around and collect these chemicals on themselves and, of course, are prone to putting things in their mouths. Shoes and clothing are transporters of these chemicals into the house for further exposure to humans and pets.
There are rules that should be followed by landscape contractors for the application of these chemicals. But, when homeowners are do-it-yourselfers, often the packaging directions are ignored and the “more is better” theory is used, resulting in further contamination of the soil, water and air. Get your soil tested and determine what your soil is really suited to grow without dumping lots of chemicals on it. In my own case, it finally became apparent that our shady lawn spaces wanted to be moss, so we now have a wonderfully soft and colorful moss lawn! Also, see how water may lay in some places longer than others, indicating clues to various grades of soil health and tilth. A simple aeration roller may help to break up the compacted lawn substrate often found in yards with ride-on mower usage or other heavy traffic. Leaving grass clippings on the lawn is the best way to provide basic nutrition. A finely screened compost, either your own or store bought, can be topically applied to naturally nourish your soil. Don’t forget to LEAVE your LEAVES on your property in the fall, mulching them on site or with the town in the spring only. Next years’ crop of pollinators and many of their food sources overwinter with the leaf litter and in the stalks of many of your standing perennial plants. Trade in a little lawn size each season in favor of native ground covers, deep root warm season grasses, perennials, shrubs and bushes. Spring is the time to do the more intensive yard work, based on composting and mulching to constantly return your nutrient bounty back to the earth.
Even “organic-approved” insecticides can harm pollinators and other wildlife. Herbicides reduce plant diversity. Research nonchemical controls for garden pests. When you reduce and begin to eliminate the use of herbicides, chemical fertilizers and pesticides in your yard, you will be amazed at the changes that you will see. More birds, butterflies, other pollinators and native flora and fauna will return to your “safe haven,” the kind of place that you and John Muir finds "attached to the rest of the world.”
Go Green Galloway is a volunteer organization dedicated to reducing the carbon footprint of Galloway through the promotion of energy efficiency and conservation, environmental education and the implementation of sustainable practices. We always welcome new volunteer members. Contact us at gogreengalloway12@gmail.com or call Mary at 609-742-7076. Also be sure to like our Facebook page.
