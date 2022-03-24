Sustainable Township of Hamilton Green Team Spring Cleaning

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP – Spring is in the air and the Sustainable Township of Hamilton Green Team wants to help you clean out all those things you’ve been putting off. Drop off your personal documents to be shredded along with plastic film (single-use bags, bubble wrap, etc.); electronic waste (phones, computers, batteries, TVs, etc.); rigid plastics; crayons, and prescription eyeglasses to be recycled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 26 at the Public Works Facility on 5500 Atlantic Ave. in Mays Landing.

The recycling service is for township residents only.

The Green Team is also requesting the public’s help cleaning up the community. The Hamilton Preserve is overcome with illegal dumping and litter. Please join members of the Green Team, ACIT ROTC, ACUA, Hamilton Township Public Works, and other community teams, in bringing this area back to its natural state. All supplies will be provided on Harbor Avenue in Mays Landing from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 26. This is a family-friendly event but minors must be accompanied by an adult.

The Sustainable Township of Hamilton Green Team, established by the Township Committee and registered with the Sustainable Jersey Municipal Certification Program, supports a model of government that benefits our residents now and into the future with green community initiatives that are easily replicated and affordable. Having a Green Team can have many benefits for the Township including grant funding, support for community events, state-level recognition, and overall community wellness and resiliency. To learn more or to become a volunteer with the Sustainable Township of Hamilton Green Team, please visit TownshipOfHamilton.com/boards/green-team.