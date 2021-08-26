Students surprised with Oakcrest HS Welcome Wagon

The Oakcrest High School Welcome Wagon, the traditional signal of a new school year about to start, was held on Wednesday, Aug. 18.

The Freshmen Transition Program, along with members of Oakcrest band, clubs and athletic teams, surprised three incoming freshmen with Oakcrest swag and pizza at their homes to show them what Falcon Pride is all about.

According to Oakcrest teacher and Freshmen Transition Program adviser, Jess Megill, this is “the event that made me fall in love with Oakcrest High School before I began my teaching career!”

The convoy drove throughout the town and consisted of Hamilton Township Police Department, firetrucks, four bus loads of students, Oakcrest administration and teachers, and Hamilton Township Mayor Charles Cain. Afterwards, everyone headed back to school to enjoy Godfather’s pizza and McDonald’s cheeseburgers generously donated to Oakcrest.