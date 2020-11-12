 Skip to main content
Stockton to Host Zoom Webinar with Actor Trai Byers from ‘Empire’ and ‘The 24th’
Stockton to Host Zoom Webinar with Actor Trai Byers from ‘Empire’ and ‘The 24th’

Trai Byers

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University will host a Zoom webinar with actor Trai Byers from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 17.

Byers played Andre Lyon in the hit TV series “Empire” and is currently featured in the movie “The 24th,” which tells the story of the Houston riot of 2017 and the involvement of members of the Army’s all-Black 24th Regiment, which despite their military service, were subjected to racial discrimination by the Houston police and residents.

Stockton Assistant Professor of Theater/Directing Aaron Moss will lead the discussion of the movie, which is available to buy or rent via You Tube and other platforms. The event is sponsored by the Stockton Theatre and Africana Studies programs.

Online registration for the event is required at stockton.edu/events.

