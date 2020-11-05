 Skip to main content
Stockton to host Zoom lecture on hiding places during Holocaust
Stockton to host Zoom lecture on hiding places during Holocaust

dienke hondius

Dr. Dienke Hondius

 PROVIDED

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Sara and Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center will commemorate the 82nd anniversary of Kristallnacht by sponsoring the annual Ida E King Memorial Lecture at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, via Zoom.

Dr. Dienke Hondius, the Stockton Ida E King Distinguished Visiting Professor of Holocaust Studies — Spring 2020, will present a talk on Hiding Places During the Holocaust: Networks of Solidarity Uncovered.

Hondius will share the latest findings of the Mapping Hiding Places Research Project. The goal is to document where and how Jews in Nazi-occupied Europe found hiding places.

The lecture will be held on the 82nd anniversary of Kristallnacht. The November Pogrom, Nov. 9-10, 1938, was the infamous “night of broken glass” in Germany and Austria, when 1408 synagogues and places of worship were simultaneously destroyed, and 30,000 Jews were arrested.

The lecture is free and open to the public. New Jersey educators can receive 2.0 professional development hours. For more information and the Zoom link information, call the Holocaust Resource Center at 609-652-4699 or email Gail.Rosenthal@stockton.edu.

