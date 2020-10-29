Stockton receives gift from estate of former trustee Judge Gerald Weinstein

James Weinstein said his father was always very involved in public service and philanthropy.

“He served by example,” he said.

Gerald Weinstein’s involvement with Stockton began in the late 1980s as a member of the founding board of what is now the Sara and Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center at Stockton, which opened in 1990.

In 1999 he was appointed to the Stockton University Board of Trustees. He served for seven years, including a term as chair from 2005-06, when the board approved a new Master Plan that would expand and transform the campus.

“He really enjoyed his role as chairman and was proud of it,” James Weinstein said.

Stockton President Harvey Kesselman said the bequest will help even more students obtain a Stockton degree.

“Judge Weinstein was an extraordinary leader whom I admired immensely. His impact at Stockton was significant, and his generosity will continue to benefit students. We thank the family for their incredible support,” Kesselman said.

Stockton trustee Leo Schoffer said Weinstein had a major impact on him and Stockton.