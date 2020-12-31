Stockton Esports FIFA players place first and second in ECAC Fall Season

The team’s first season was cut short in the spring by the coronavirus pandemic. Rule changes in the fall switched the format from three-person teams to single players.

“Our guys supported each other in matches all season,” Halter said.

Crane, a freshman Communications major, said he is proud of team’s accomplishments this year.

"Esports has easily made such a weird and bad year better for me and I hope that continues,” he said.

The wins cap a season which saw several esports teams making the playoffs and placing in the top three in their leagues. Stockton’s esports teams have been steadily growing, this fall fielding 70 competitors across 19 teams, with some individuals playing more than one esport. Valorant and Call of Duty were added this year as competitive titles, joining League of Legends, Fortnite, FIFA, Rocket League, Overwatch, Smash Brothers Ultimate, and Hearthstone.