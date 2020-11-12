Stockton admissions adapts to pandemic with personal tours, no test requirements

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — How do you market a college campus known for its great outdoors when most prospective students are still learning at home via computer?

As high school seniors grapple with applying to college during a pandemic, Stockton University’s Office of Admissions has adapted its recruitment plans to ensure students can access the information they need and get a personal on-site tour of the campus.

“We know students still want a full college experience, and we want to share all of the great assets of Stockton while still keeping health and safety in the forefront,” Stockton’s Chief Enrollment Management Officer Robert Heinrich said. “We can do a lot to engage and connect with prospective students online, but have also created opportunities for students to visit our beautiful campus.”

The tours are especially important since more than 90 percent of high school students who visit the Stockton campus apply for admission. Among the initiatives in place to welcome them: