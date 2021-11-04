St. Vincent de Paul Regional School Super Raffle Fundraiser

St. Vincent de Paul Regional School is holding a Super Raffle Fundraiser with an online virtual Facebook drawing taking place at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12.
The school is selling raffle tickets at $25 per ticket for chances to win 12 raffle prizes. Order tickets by calling the school office at 609-625-1565 through Nov. 12. Virtual drawings will begin at 6 p.m. live on the school’s Facebook page at facebook.com/St.VincentdePaulRegionalSchool.
Prizes include a 2020 iPad, Bissell wet/dry cleaner, Nintendo Switch, Yeti Tundra cooler, $250 Visa card, Nintendo Switch Lite, Chromebook, Smart TV, projector with screen, Ninja Foodie, Beast earbuds, and Keurig Drinkworks home bar.
Proceeds benefit St. Vincent de Paul Regional School.