St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish plans weekly raffle
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish plans weekly raffle

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Absecon, is continuing one of its staple fundraisers: the Cyrenean Club, a weekly raffle for $500.

Patrons can purchase tickets for $52 each, making them eligible to win as many times as they’re drawn throughout the year.

Drawings occur every Tuesday in the Parish Office. Tickets make great gifts for the holidays. Purchase your ticket by Jan. 10 and send a check made out to “SEAS Cyrenean” to: SEAS Church, 591 New Jersey Ave, Absecon, NJ 08201.

Once the church receive payment, it will issue the ticket and send it back to you ASAP.

All proceeds go to the church. Questions about the raffle or details can be directed to the parish office at 609-641-1480, ext. 0.

