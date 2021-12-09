St. Elizabeth Ann Seton fundraiser

The St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Absecon is continuing one of their staple fundraisers: the Cyrenean Club, a weekly raffle for $500.

Purchase one ticket for $52 and get 52 chances to win $500. It just takes one ticket to make you eligible to win in 2022. If you win once, you go back in for a chance to win again.

Drawings occur every Tuesday in the Parish Office. Send us your name, address, phone number, and a check made out to “SEAS Cyrenean” to: SEAS Church, 591 New Jersey Ave, Absecon, NJ 08201. Once we receive, we will issue ticket and send back to you ASAP.

All proceeds for the church. Questions about the raffle or details can be directed to the parish office at 609-641-1480, ext. 0.