South Jersey Gas announces 2020 First Responders Grant Program winners

ATLANTIC CITY — Today South Jersey Gas, a subsidiary of South Jersey Industries (NYSE: SJI), announced the winners of its annual First Responders Grant Program. This year, 11 grants totaling nearly $39,000 were awarded to local first responder departments.

"This year, South Jersey Gas' First Responders Grant Program takes on a new meaning to support our first responders who keep us safe during the COVID-19 pandemic through their tireless work," said Melissa Orsen, president of South Jersey Gas. "As we come into the holiday season, we are proud to partner with this year’s winners to support their continued efforts to keep our customers and communities safe."