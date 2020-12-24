South Jersey Gas announces 2020 First Responders Grant Program winners

ATLANTIC CITY — Today South Jersey Gas, a subsidiary of South Jersey Industries (NYSE: SJI), announced the winners of its annual First Responders Grant Program. This year, 11 grants totaling nearly $39,000 were awarded to local first responder departments.
"This year, South Jersey Gas' First Responders Grant Program takes on a new meaning to support our first responders who keep us safe during the COVID-19 pandemic through their tireless work," said Melissa Orsen, president of South Jersey Gas. "As we come into the holiday season, we are proud to partner with this year’s winners to support their continued efforts to keep our customers and communities safe."
The 2020 First Responders Grant Program recipient departments and projects include:
• Barrington Fire Department – to purchase multigas monitoring meters and low-profile hand lights
• Cape May County Regional Urban Search and Rescue Team– to purchase a monopod system for trench rescues in confined spaces
• City of Bridgeton Fire Department – to purchase a gas monitoring meter
• Deepwater Fire Department – to support the purchase of LED traffic control devices
• Galloway Township Police Department – to support the purchase of a K-9 officer and related training
• Laurel Springs Fire Department – to purchase turnout gear for a firefighter
• Medford Township Fire and EMS – to purchase multigas monitoring detectors
• Pennsville Ambulance Department – to purchase a UV light and UV rapid sanitizer
• Sea Isle City Police Department – to purchase body armor for officers
• Vineland Fire Department – to purchase portable gas leak detection equipment
• Woolwich Fire Company – to purchase portable water tanks for fires in non-hydrant areas
Through the First Responders Grant Program, South Jersey Gas provides critical support to help operations, improve safety measures and/or provide training at local first responder departments. With applications from first responder departments that serve municipalities across the utility’s service area, South Jersey Gas conducts a thorough and competitive selection process to determine the grant recipients.
The First Responders Grant Program will be offered again in Fall 2021. Program information is available on the South Jersey Gas website at: southjerseygas.com/community.
About South Jersey Gas
South Jersey Gas, subsidiary of SJI (NYSE:SJI), delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to more than 400,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, Salem, and portions of Gloucester, Burlington and Camden counties in New Jersey. For more information, visit southjerseygas.com.