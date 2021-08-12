South Jersey author secures top prize in CMA Novel Awards

Absecon resident Cece Whittaker, novelist of the 10-book Serve Series, was chosen over fellow authors across the United States and Canada to capture first prize in the Inspirational Novels category awarded by the Catholic Media Association (CMA). The CMA, a Chicago-based organization under the Catholic Press Awards umbrella, sifted through the submissions for months earlier this year, ultimately choosing Whittaker for the top spot for “Beyond the Victory Garden,” a novel set in World War II featuring the faith, friendship and devotion of four Catholic women whose men are fighting the war.
“It’s really about how spirits thrive when they’re nourished with faith in God, and true friendships, but also humor. There’s a lot of humor in these books!” Cece says. Her series begins in 1943, when the war is fully involved. Book 1, “The Call to Serve,” brings the characters through their first hurdles, and includes well-researched war situations with the soldiers.
“It was a different time,” Whittaker says, “and one that many of us look on with longing. My resources, most of whom lived during those times, assure me that the qualities of sincerity and camaraderie my characters share were not uncommon then.”
Cece, a member of St. Gianna’s Catholic Church in Northfield also believes that “we have to stay grateful for what those soldiers went through, especially from a religious perspective, because without their sacrifices and devotion, our church would have suffered far worse.”
The winning book, “Beyond the Victory Garden,” takes place in 1945 with one of the four younger women contemplating a vocation with the fictitious Sisters of St. Anthony. She struggles watching her friends marry and have children, wondering if her friendship with Henry next door should really be a romance.
“The vocational life is a beautiful and sacred choice,” says Whittaker, “and it deserves the respect and reverence of one’s peers. I tried to show what some women experience during this time—as well as the power of good friendship and strong faith.”
“Beyond the Victory Garden” and the rest of the Serve Series can be purchased for $11.95 on Amazon.com or through the author’s website at CeceWhittakerStories.com.