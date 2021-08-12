South Jersey author secures top prize in CMA Novel Awards

Absecon resident Cece Whittaker, novelist of the 10-book Serve Series, was chosen over fellow authors across the United States and Canada to capture first prize in the Inspirational Novels category awarded by the Catholic Media Association (CMA). The CMA, a Chicago-based organization under the Catholic Press Awards umbrella, sifted through the submissions for months earlier this year, ultimately choosing Whittaker for the top spot for “Beyond the Victory Garden,” a novel set in World War II featuring the faith, friendship and devotion of four Catholic women whose men are fighting the war.

“It’s really about how spirits thrive when they’re nourished with faith in God, and true friendships, but also humor. There’s a lot of humor in these books!” Cece says. Her series begins in 1943, when the war is fully involved. Book 1, “The Call to Serve,” brings the characters through their first hurdles, and includes well-researched war situations with the soldiers.

“It was a different time,” Whittaker says, “and one that many of us look on with longing. My resources, most of whom lived during those times, assure me that the qualities of sincerity and camaraderie my characters share were not uncommon then.”