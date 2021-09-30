Social worker Jennifer Rynkiewicz is Shore Medical Center’s Guardian Angel for September

SOMERS POINT — Congratulations to Shore Medical Center’s Guardian Angel of the Month for September, Social Worker Jennifer Rynkiewicz, MSW, LSW. A member of the Care Management team since joining SMC in 2014, Rynkiewicz is a resident of Galloway Township.

Rynkiewicz comes to work every day with a smile on her face. That smile is a reflection of her caring nature and compassion according to her manager, Christine Bracey, MSW, LSW. Bracey said, “Jen is hardworking and genuine. She is very pleasant and has a great attitude. She is dedicated, compassionate and has a great sense of humor.”

A grateful patient who made the Guardian Angel nomination and donation in honor of Rynkiewicz said, “Jennifer was a godsend as she facilitated for our mother. Most of all she listened and cared! Jennifer is truly a blessing to our family and we will never forget her and all the wonderful care our mother received at Shore.”

When not at work advocating for her patients, Rynkiewicz enjoys relaxing with a good book and heading to Brigantine beach or vacation destinations with her husband and three children.