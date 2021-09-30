 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Social worker Jennifer Rynkiewicz is Shore Medical Center’s Guardian Angel for September
0 comments

Social worker Jennifer Rynkiewicz is Shore Medical Center’s Guardian Angel for September

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sept GA Jennifer Rynkiewicz.jpg

Social worker Jennifer Rynkiewicz of Galloway Township is Shore Medical Center’s Guardian Angel for the month of September.

 Beth Ann Spiegel, provided

SOMERS POINT — Congratulations to Shore Medical Center’s Guardian Angel of the Month for September, Social Worker Jennifer Rynkiewicz, MSW, LSW. A member of the Care Management team since joining SMC in 2014, Rynkiewicz is a resident of Galloway Township.

Rynkiewicz comes to work every day with a smile on her face. That smile is a reflection of her caring nature and compassion according to her manager, Christine Bracey, MSW, LSW. Bracey said, “Jen is hardworking and genuine. She is very pleasant and has a great attitude. She is dedicated, compassionate and has a great sense of humor.”

A grateful patient who made the Guardian Angel nomination and donation in honor of Rynkiewicz said, “Jennifer was a godsend as she facilitated for our mother. Most of all she listened and cared! Jennifer is truly a blessing to our family and we will never forget her and all the wonderful care our mother received at Shore.”

When not at work advocating for her patients, Rynkiewicz enjoys relaxing with a good book and heading to Brigantine beach or vacation destinations with her husband and three children.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Historic Galloway
Galloway Township

Historic Galloway

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to lea…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News