Smithville Boy Scout to receive Eagle Scout award

Jacob Sabo, a member of Boy Scout Troop 77 at the Emmaus Church in Smithville earned the rank of Eagle Scout in July 2020.

He is a recent graduate of Pilgrim Academy in Galloway Township. His decade-long commitment to scouting dates back to his days in Cub Scouting with Pack 12 of Galloway.

His Eagle Scout Service Project of constructing a planter for a garden at his church continues to provide hundreds of pounds of fresh vegetables for the Community Food Bank of New Jersey. Sabo will be formally honored with the Eagle Scout award at his Court of Honor at the Absecon Presbyterian Church on July 1.

As an Eagle Scout, Sabo accepts the duties of leadership and service, and understands the responsibilities of good citizenship in his community, nation, and world. Some of the highlights of his Scouting adventure include seeing the President of the United States speak at the National Scout Jamboree in 2017, and trading patches with Scouts from around the world at the World Scout Jamboree in 2019.

He also serves in multiple leadership positions in his troop, including Chaplain’s Aide and Senior Patrol Leader. In addition to having earned a host of merit badges, his special achievements include the God & Church and God & Life religious emblems, the “NOVA” STEM Award, multiple Eagle Palms, and induction in to the Scouting’s “Honor Society,” the Order of the Arrow.