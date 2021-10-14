SGLC residents paint with soil

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP – Residents at Seashore Gardens Living Center learned how to create paint from dirt and soil with Eldergrow educator Mikkele Lawless in October. The activity prompted a great discussion among the residents and a lot of laughs.

Artists have long used soil to provide color and texture in their art. The color of the soil is a clue about the kind of rocks, minerals or organic matter that are its components.

Residents engage in meaningful ways with the Eldergrow program: physically, socially, cognitively, creatively, and spiritually. The benefits of therapeutic horticulture are numerous and include: improving motor skills, reducing the risk factors for dementia, elevating mood, improving sleep, reducing falls, reducing agitation, improving self-esteem and acting as an antidepressant.

The Sephardic Home Foundation provided the original intergenerational grant. Additional funding is needed to continue the program. For more information, email Sharon D’Angio at dangios@seashoregardens.org.