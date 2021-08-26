 Skip to main content
SGLC residents make dream catchers in OMA program
SGLC residents make dream catchers in OMA program

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A group of students from neighboring Stockton University completed weeks two and three of a much-appreciated project with residents at Seashore Gardens Living Center (SGLC) in Galloway. The project, entitled Opening Minds Through Art (OMA), is a Scripps Gerontology Center intergenerational art program for people with dementia. OMA is aimed at promoting social engagement, autonomy and dignity through the experience of creative self-expression.

Following several OMA templates, the students met with the residents in the Comfort Care section of SGLC. Using the materials and supplies provided, the residents created art that combined color, balance and, perhaps a bit of memory that resulted in works of original art.

The second session of the OMA project featured tissue paper decoupage, and ended with a song and a promise to return. The third session had residents working with string, paint and branches to create dream catchers. The experience proved to be a most satisfying one for both the residents and their youthful group of instructors.

For more information about Seashore Gardens Living Center, visit SeashoreGardens.org.

