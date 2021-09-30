 Skip to main content
Seniors visit the Sukkah at Seashore Gardens
Seniors visit the Sukkah at Seashore Gardens

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Residents at Seashore Gardens Living Center celebrated the harvest festival of Sukkot with special visitors and lunch in the Sukkah. Rabbi Gordon Geller led the Sukkot service, which featured a Lulav and Etrog donated by Ethel Levinson. Elaine Geller, the rabbi’s wife, was also in attendance. The Sukkah was assembled by SGLC housekeeping and maintenance departments and decorated by the activities staff. The visit to the sukkah is a much-anticipated activity each year.

