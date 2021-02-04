 Skip to main content
Seashore Gardens Living Center Residents Receive Flowers for Tu B’Shevat
GALLOWAY– The members of NextGen, along with Stemtations florist, brightened the day for the residents of Seashore Gardens Living Center (SGLC) with a delivery of 150 flowers and plants for Tu B’Shevat on Jan. 27. Tu B’Shevat is an annual celebration of the trees, marked by planting and other celebrations in Israel.

The Tu B’Shevat Mitzvah project was organized by NextGen, a program of the Jewish Federation of Atlantic and Cape May Counties. NextGen is a network of socially conscious Jewish adults in their 20’s and 30’s in South Jersey. The group reached out to the community for donations for the plants, and coordinated with Stemtations for the delivery.

“This is the perfect ‘pick me up’ that we all needed today,” said SGLC Executive Director Alysia Price. “We send our heartfelt thanks to NextGen and the Jewish Federation. We are grateful for your love and support. You have made a difference more than you will ever know.”

