Seashore Gardens Living Center residents enjoy garden therapy

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP – Seashore Gardens Living Center residents made lavender sachets during their September session of the therapeutic gardening program, Eldergrow. They used flower petals to create a satchel for dried lavender and planted a new flower in the ElderGrow Gardens.

Residents engage in meaningful ways with the Eldergrow program: physically, socially, cognitively, creatively, and spiritually. The benefits of therapeutic horticulture are numerous and include: improving motor skills, reducing the risk factors for dementia, elevating mood, improving sleep, reducing falls, reducing agitation, improving self-esteem, and acting as an antidepressant.

The Sephardic Home Foundation provided the original intergenerational grant. Additional funding is needed to continue the program. For more information, email Sharon D’Angio at dangios@seashoregardens.org.