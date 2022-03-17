Scouts BSA Troop 77 of Smithville, Places at Southern Shore District Klondike Derby

EGG HARBOR CITY — Boy Scout Troop 77, a member of the Jersey Shore BSA Council, recently placed third at the Southern Shore District Klondike Derby.

Troop 77 competes annually at the Klondike Derby, which is a scouting skills competition between patrols with overnight camping.

You might say it was meant to be. Troop 77 had an Eagle Court of Honor conflict during the originally scheduled Klondike Derby date this year. After registering for the Northern Lights District Klondike and having it canceled due to a blizzard and rescheduled during the troop’s annual rock climbing sleepover, they returned home to the rescheduled Southern Shore District Klondike.

Troop 77 entered two patrols in the competition; the Atomic Blackbirds led by Scout J. Lague and Spartans led by Scout J. Fetrow. At the conclusion of the event, the Spartan Patrol placed third overall.

“This is the best ranking I ever remember the troop receiving,” said Scout Master Dr. Margaret Lewis.

Troop 77 was founded in 2004 and is chartered by the Emmaus Methodist Church in Smithville. Terry Enterkine is the charter organization representative for Emmaus and Pastor Don McMahon is the charter organization executive.

The Southern Shore Klondike has been run by Don Bayconich of Troop 254 and Donna Hare of BSA Venture Crew 254 for many years. The purpose of the Klondike Derby is to test skills in a competition between other patrols and also test the Scouts’ ability to work together in a patrol setting as well as their ability to demonstrate Scout Spirit in the midst of competition. The patrols are self-sufficient for the entire event. All the food, gear and other equipment that the patrol may need is transported with them, either carried or placed on their sleds. Each station is named after an Alaskan city. At each station they are tested and scored on a different skill learned in Scouting such as knot tying or plant identification. Scores will reflect how well the patrol performs the activity and their Scout Spirit and cooperation among themselves and other patrols. Unit leaders do not accompany the patrols from station to station.

Troop 77 is open to youth ages 11 to 18. If you know someone interested in learning more please contact the scoutmaster at margaret.lewis@stockton.edu or Committee Chair Wendy Stewart at westewart24@gmail.com.