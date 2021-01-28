School souvenir 1906-7 — Historic Galloway

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.

This is sort of a yearbook for the Germania School, 1906-07. It is made of two cards, about the size of an index card, embossed around the edges and tied together with a cord. The first card has an American flag and laurel with gold leaf, and the Galloway Township School Board members are listed. The second card is printed with the names of all 51 students of various elementary grades, children of the early farm families of Cologne.