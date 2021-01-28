 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
School souvenir 1906-7 — Historic Galloway
0 comments

School souvenir 1906-7 — Historic Galloway

  • 0

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.

This is sort of a yearbook for the Germania School, 1906-07. It is made of two cards, about the size of an index card, embossed around the edges and tied together with a cord. The first card has an American flag and laurel with gold leaf, and the Galloway Township School Board members are listed. The second card is printed with the names of all 51 students of various elementary grades, children of the early farm families of Cologne.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Historic Galloway
Galloway Township

Historic Galloway

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to lea…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News