Schaab family baseball — Historic Galloway
Schaab family baseball — Historic Galloway

Historic Galloway Baseball

Some Schaab family members take in a baseball game in 1948.

 Galloway Township Historical Society / PROVIDED

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.

Some Schaab family members take in a baseball game in 1948.

On the far right sits William Schaab, pitcher for the Pomona A's. Here he would be about age 17. On the far left is his uncle Harry Schaab and in the middle are Billy's brothers — George Henry, age 20, and Norman Bruce, age 8.

The Galloway Township Historical Museum is open Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

