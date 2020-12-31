No chimney was needed when Santa slid by AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center’s Atlantic City and Mainland (Galloway Township) campuses. He greeted providers and staff at the change of shift. Since Santa’s elves were busy preparing the sleigh for his world trip, the Atlantic City Fire Department and Pomona Volunteer Fire Department gave Santa a lift. Santa said there was no need to check his list twice to acknowledge and thank the frontline workers for the care they’ve provided patients and the community through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Santa salutes AtlantiCare’s healthcare heroes
- SUBMITTED BY Jennifer Tornetta AtlantiCare
