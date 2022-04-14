Rockin’ J Ranch brings cowboy lifestyle to South Jersey

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — About a year-and-a-half ago, Ventnor resident Jackie Blake and a business partner leased a potato farm in a secluded section of Galloway Township with a goal of opening a ranch. They then proceeded to clear the land before purchasing the property last month and naming it the Rockin’ J Ranch.

An open house was held on Saturday to officially start the operation of the ranch. Hundreds of visitors found their way to the site on Leipzig Avenue.

“We had a food truck, but they had to leave early because they ran out of food,” Marketing Director Carrie Corea said.

Attendees had the opportunity to ride the horses, practice roping, view demonstrations and enjoy refreshments. There were also games and crafts for the children.

They also had the opportunity to meet the ranch’s management team, Brian and Morgan Johnson. The Johnsons moved to this area from Stephenville, Texas, where they were accomplished riders.

Brian was born and raised in Las Vegas. He played football until his sophomore year of high school where he found his love for roping and joined his high school rodeo team. He received a rodeo scholarship for the Tarleton State University Rodeo Team and earned a degree in animal science with a minor in equine studies.

He specializes in breaking colts and working with problem horses. Brian was the No. 1 roper in the country with the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association for four years, with his horse Maverick. Brian started training horses about seven years ago.

Morgan McCracken Johnson was born and raised in Fort Worth, Texas. She started pee wee rodeo at the age of 5, and obtained her pro card at the age of 13 on her horse, Blue. The year she was heading to the National Finals Rodeo, Morgan lost Blue in a very tragic accident and stopped riding for awhile.

During that time, Morgan’s dad was running a breeding and training facility, so Morgan started training and breaking horses. She started a lesson program using the horses that she was breaking, and thus discovered her love of working with kids.

“We’re here because we love to work with children,” Brian said.

“We want to impact lives,” Morgan said. “You don’t do this to get rich. We do it for the lifestyle.”

“We are hoping to attract more high school students,” Blake said. “We want to expand our existing riding team.”

Rockin’ J Ranch works with the New Jersey High School Rodeo Association (NJHSRA), a program that the ranch encourages all their kids to join. There are many events during the school year to choose from for ages starting as young as 5 through senior year.

“We travel to and compete against other states on the East Coast,” Blake added. “Our kids gain great experience and Rockin’ J makes it simple and easy to participate. We will be hosting a New Jersey Rodeo event on April 23 and 24.”

Blake said that they want to grow their therapeutic programs, especially for children with autism.

“Riding and grooming horses is a great source of relaxation,” she said. “It is very therapeutic.”

Blake points out that the facility is a western horse ranch as opposed to one that features English riding.

“We want everyone to have a true western experience,” she said.

In addition to training and therapeutic programs, the facility offers both indoor stable and paddock boarding, lessons and horse leasing. They also offer to host two- and three-hour birthday parties.

Corea said they are also seeking to form partnerships with local businesses.

“Seaview Country Club is working with us to provide a discount, as their guests would like to do more than just visit casinos,” she said. “We are also hoping to soon partner with Renault Winery.”

She added that they have a romance ride that often leads to a marriage proposal.

More information about the Rockin’ J Ranch can be found at their website, rockinj-ranch.com.