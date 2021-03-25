Riddlesbrood Touring Theater Company returns to Historic Smithville

There's a whole new way of presenting live theater productions soon to embark for Historic Smithville. “Harken - A Game of Phones," an original fantasy adventure by Riddlesbrood Touring Theatre Company, that unfolds within a medieval “Game-of-Thrones-like” world, will be the featured attraction at Riddlesbrood's two-day outdoor Fantasy AdventureFest on Saturday, May 22 and Sunday, May 23. Performances will be at 1, 4:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday and at 1 p.m. Sunday.

A variety of vendors with fantasy and adventure themed art, artistry and collectables will add to the weekend festivities.

Actors from The Riddlesbrood Touring Theatre Troupe, along with over 20 children and local actors from the Delaware Valley, will perform in “Harken – A Game of Phones," a thrilling show that features action-packed adventure with stage combat scenes, stunning costumes, heart-pounding original music and dancing.

“Harken” is the name of the mythical, fantasy world that the 5 main characters are transported into where they must overcome many threats to their survival. The Show will be presented on Riddlesbrood's new, portable main stage, along with two other stages set up on the Village Green in the heart of the Village of Smithville.