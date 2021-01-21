Retired Galloway physician publishes first novel

Decades of caring for people throughout South Jersey, and the years that led him to the area, left retired physician Claude Delaverdac, DO, with so many memories and anecdotes that he decided to put fingers to keyboard and craft his first novel.
“'Bedside Manners' recounts many of my own experiences in becoming a doctor and practicing medicine, but is also infused with a therapeutic dose of imagination,” explains Delaverdac, who retired five years ago and threw himself into chronicling the life of the fictional Dr. Jacques-Pierre Dubonnet.
The story begins with a near-death experience — one that gives Dr. Dubonnet the chance to reflect on his life. Through a series of flashbacks, the character identifies challenges that he overcame, ones he stumbled upon, and the shocking truth that nearly caused his demise.
Some of the book, which Delaverdac self-published in early November, takes place in and around the Jersey shore.
“I started writing the book at least two years before I retired, and many of my patients at the time expressed their interest in reading it long before I was even close to finishing,” he says. “That meant a lot to me. I had the opportunity to take care of many wonderful people in this area, and some of their children as well, so I hope they get to read this book and enjoy it.”
Dr. Delaverdac, who came to South Jersey in 1970 for his internship at what was then Atlantic City Hospital, later served as Program Director of the Internal Medicine Residency and Chair of the Department of Medicine. He retired from AtlantiCare in late 2015 after 42 years of practice. He is already at work on his second novel, which promises to be somewhat of a prequel to "Bedside Manners."
"Bedside Manners" is available for purchase in print or as an ebook through store.bookbaby.com/book/bedside-manners, as well as Amazon.com and other retailers.