Retired Galloway physician publishes first novel

Decades of caring for people throughout South Jersey, and the years that led him to the area, left retired physician Claude Delaverdac, DO, with so many memories and anecdotes that he decided to put fingers to keyboard and craft his first novel.

“'Bedside Manners' recounts many of my own experiences in becoming a doctor and practicing medicine, but is also infused with a therapeutic dose of imagination,” explains Delaverdac, who retired five years ago and threw himself into chronicling the life of the fictional Dr. Jacques-Pierre Dubonnet.

The story begins with a near-death experience — one that gives Dr. Dubonnet the chance to reflect on his life. Through a series of flashbacks, the character identifies challenges that he overcame, ones he stumbled upon, and the shocking truth that nearly caused his demise.

Some of the book, which Delaverdac self-published in early November, takes place in and around the Jersey shore.