Restored Revolutionary War anchor on display at Stockton field station

Sir Henry Clinton got really annoyed and told the commanders to destroy the town of Port Republic, which they did. They burned it along with the tavern and 10 ships in the harbor that were prize vessels most likely."

A prize vessel is a boat that privateers commandeered from the British, so during the battle, the British were burning their own ships to keep the privateers from benefiting from their resources.

"The town knew the British were coming for a long time,” Nagiewicz said. “They had a chance to evacuate all of the valuables. The anchor is a symbol of that whole fight. If it weren’t for the privateers at Chestnut Neck, we’d be drinking tea and eating crumpets instead of Dunkin Donuts and Wawa coffee. The privateers were a big part of the Navy that helped us win the war. There were over 1,700 privateers up and down the U.S. coast. There were only at the highest point 64 Colonial Navy ships. The privateers outnumbered our own Navy."

Nagiewicz, who is also an adjunct instructor at Stockton, offered his students extra credit to help him with the restoration project, but he admitted that those who came didn't need any extra credit.

"They came here because they wanted to learn about history," he said.