Residential trash carts coming soon to Absecon homeowners

Absecon — Absecon households will be receiving new 96-gallon trash carts for curbside trash collection. Delivery will begin on June 6.

The trash carts come off the heels of a successful recycling cart rollout that occurred in September 2021. The trash carts will provide additional storage while helping to prevent litter and maintain a neater look at the curb.

“After the successful rollout of the recycling carts, we decided to offer our community complementary trash carts,” said Absecon Mayor Kimberly Horton.

“Switching to carts aligns with our efforts to reduce litter and keep Absecon clean.”

The new carts should be the primary containers used by residents on trash day. The carts are property of the City and should remain at the address delivered.

To safely empty the carts, Atlantic County Utilities Authority’s collection team utilizes an automated cart tipper to lift and pour materials from the containers into the truck, which helps reduce the risk of injury for collection staff.

Additional information will be provided with the cart when delivered, and residents can learn more at abseconnj.gov, acua.com/absecon, or by calling the City of Absecon at 609-641-0663, ext. 105 or ACUA at 609-272-6950.