Protecting street trees: Benefits not often realized — Go Green Galloway

Tree shade keeps communities cooler. The shade can reduce the heat island effect from 3 to 7 degrees Fahrenheit. This saves energy and makes communities more comfortable. Trees help block out ultraviolet radiation. This is particularly important since skin cancer rates are on the rise.

Trees and other appropriate vegetation help to keep the environment cleaner by holding back some of the pollutants that would otherwise be entering the storm drains. Trash, pollutants and other sediments are slowed down giving street sweepers a chance to scoop them up before entering the storm drains and into the bay and ocean.

Buildings, streets and other hard surfaces amplify sound creating noisier cities while trees help to quiet a neighborhood down, by masking noise and absorbing sound waves. Often when a large tree is removed there is a noticeable difference in noise volume.

Business districts do much better with tree lined streets. People enjoy shopping and spend more time in areas that are more aesthetically pleasing. Restaurants and shops know this. Last summer when restaurants opened up outside they placed trees around their business to attract customers because people enjoy them. It gives their business a calm, warm atmosphere, which is very inviting.