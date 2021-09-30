 Skip to main content
Pride for the Red, White and Green at Smithville Italian Festival
GALLOWAY TWP—Amore for everything Italian was in the air at Historic Smithville Saturday for the annual Italian Festival. Organized by the Knights of Columbus, Villa Maria Council #6432, the event not only celebrates the rich Italian culture and heritage in the region but also raises money for the K of C charities and scholarships.

The smell of sausage and peppers, meatballs and pizza wafted in the breeze as the crowds gathered in front of Umberto’s sausage and cheesesteak stand along with many other vendors to get authentic Italian food. Attracting a crowd in the middle of Historic Smithville was Jim Craine and his Atlantic City All Star Band playing “Volare” and other favorites. Bill Kochersperger of Pine Hill and his wife Grace enjoyed dancing and singing along with the music and said they come every year to the Italian Festival.

There were dozens of vendors like Denise Kolojeski of Washington Township with her best authentic Italian cookies and breads made using her grandmother’s recipe to Bree Schenk of Northfield selling custom made jewelry. John Lella of Raritan had everything Italian and red, white and green to sell from bracelets to aprons to T-shirts declaring he does not need a cookbook-he is Italian.

For those looking for a little friendly competition, there was a bocce tournament across the way at the Village Greene. The area was packed and the businesses were crowded with welcomed customers. John Fotini, in from Long Island just to attend the festival said, “After missing last year due to the pandemic, I think everyone here is just happy to share a beautiful day, eat some good food and be proud of their heritage, e’ Bellissima!”

